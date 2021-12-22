Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.86

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Vinda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VDAHF)

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.