Vortex Defi (VTX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,829.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $43,450.51 and approximately $14,829.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.