Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 55,932 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $275.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,693. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $224.35 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

