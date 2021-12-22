Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 5,943 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 372,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,967,000 after acquiring an additional 202,757 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.97. The stock had a trading volume of 75,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,510. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $112.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

