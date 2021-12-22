Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after purchasing an additional 181,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $48.30. 684,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,430,836. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

