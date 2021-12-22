Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Washington Federal has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Washington Federal's efforts to diversify revenues along with consistent growth in loan balances are expected to keep supporting financials. Given its earnings strength and solid liquidity position, the company is expected to continue with efficient capital deployment activities. Through this, the bank is expected to be able to keep enhancing shareholder value. However, the near-zero interest rate environment might keep hurting margins. Increasing expenses (owing to the company’s investments in technology upgrades) makes us apprehensive about its growth prospects and might hamper profitability. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 50.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 28.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Federal (WAFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.