WazirX Reaches Market Cap of $372.17 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002347 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $372.17 million and $16.18 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WazirX has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

