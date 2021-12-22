Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 3.7% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $128.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.51.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

