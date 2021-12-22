Wedbush Begins Coverage on LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

LC stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 120,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 2.12. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $505,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingClub by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

