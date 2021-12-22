Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $84.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 253.68% from the company’s previous close.

ALBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Shares of ALBO opened at $23.75 on Monday. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $457.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.54.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

