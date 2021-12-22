WHALE (WHALE) Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $97.28 million and approximately $818,675.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.61 or 0.00027685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.76 or 0.08145285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,960.83 or 0.99631348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00073218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002668 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,150,581 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

