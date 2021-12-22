XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

XSPA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 14,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,721. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. XpresSpa Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in XpresSpa Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 354,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XpresSpa Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,206,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XpresSpa Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 116,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XpresSpa Group (XSPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.