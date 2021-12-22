Xylem Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Xylem in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Shares of XYL opened at $115.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.