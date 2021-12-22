Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $8.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

