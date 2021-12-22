Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.74. Dollar Tree reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.52. 1,187,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,417,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after purchasing an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $5,374,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

