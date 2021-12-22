Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Post -$2.74 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post earnings per share of ($2.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.06). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.89) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.85) to ($10.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.95) to ($3.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,369 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 1,261,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,861. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $149.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.