Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.82. Integra LifeSciences also reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IART has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.16. The company had a trading volume of 291,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,292. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

