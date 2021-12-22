Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.43. UFP Industries reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in UFP Industries by 125.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 283,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

