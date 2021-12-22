Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $360.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce $360.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $370.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,719,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

AEIS stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

