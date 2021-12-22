Zacks: Analysts Expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.97 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $16,647,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,914. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.