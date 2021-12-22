Zacks: Analysts Expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.97 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $16,647,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,914. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.