Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.94. SPX FLOW reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLOW. Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLOW traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $85.70. 10,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,343. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $88.55.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

