Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Brokerages expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,119. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $581.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.