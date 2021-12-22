Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,119. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $581.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

