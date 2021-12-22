Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to post sales of $315.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $313.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $318.82 million. Franco-Nevada reported sales of $304.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $992.22 million to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,205. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.57. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

