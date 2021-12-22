Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.95). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow I-Mab.

IMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of IMAB traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% during the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after acquiring an additional 713,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after acquiring an additional 413,106 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 11.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 84,594 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

