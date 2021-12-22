Zacks: Brokerages Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post sales of $6.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.22 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $22.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.45 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.70 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.29. 656,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,112. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.