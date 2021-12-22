Zacks: Brokerages Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

