Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Post $1.11 EPS

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.17. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Raymond James raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.09. 1,368,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

