Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $952.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce $952.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $983.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $941.00 million. Pentair reported sales of $796.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

PNR stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.96. 46,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pentair by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,763,000 after acquiring an additional 622,569 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,689,000 after acquiring an additional 534,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after acquiring an additional 510,073 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

