Zacks: Brokerages Expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PRTG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,425. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTG. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Portage Biotech by 35.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 141.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 30.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 19.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Portage Biotech by 34.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

