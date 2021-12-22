Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to Hold

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DNBBY. Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 179.00 to 186.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. On average, analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

