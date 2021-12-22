Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Get IronNet alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IRNT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRNT traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53. IronNet has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

In related news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IronNet (IRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.