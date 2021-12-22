Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) to Hold

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADIL. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adial Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. 1,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,331. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William B. Stilley III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

