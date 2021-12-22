Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Buy

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BRLT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $14.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $1,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $1,340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

