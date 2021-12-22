Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LPL. Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LG Display presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:LPL opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. LG Display has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.05.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 159,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 1,005.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 220,198 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

