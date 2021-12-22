Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $237.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.10 and a 200-day moving average of $205.33. The company has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.