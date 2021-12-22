ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 70% higher against the dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $825,029.76 and approximately $11.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

