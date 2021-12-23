$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,951 shares of company stock worth $769,047. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock remained flat at $$22.27 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,753. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

