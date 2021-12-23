$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of USM opened at $32.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.57. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 45.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after acquiring an additional 640,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 945,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 49,889 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 5.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 638,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 37.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 104,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

