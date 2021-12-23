$0.27 EPS Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. NETSTREIT posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,356. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $859.18 million, a P/E ratio of 126.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 470.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 33.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 419,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 36.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 72.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 123.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.