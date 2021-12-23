-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soliton will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Soliton.

Get Soliton alerts:

Soliton stock remained flat at $$22.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Soliton has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $487.66 million, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 143,105 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,200,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,352,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soliton (SOLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.