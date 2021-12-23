$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.57. Gildan Activewear posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

