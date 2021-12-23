-$0.68 EPS Expected for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) will report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ERYTECH Pharma.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERYP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $2.20 on Monday. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

