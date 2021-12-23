-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.71). Oncorus posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oncorus.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Oncorus news, COO Stephen Harbin bought 15,000 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oncorus by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.