$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $812.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. 79,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

