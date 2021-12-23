$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. ExlService reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,871 shares of company stock worth $8,497,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ExlService by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ExlService by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ExlService by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXLS opened at $138.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $138.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

