$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $162.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 613.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

AMC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 810,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,468,648. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $565,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,272,880 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,540. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 637,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

