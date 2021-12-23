$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.18. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter.

SLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

SLF stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

