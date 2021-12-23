-$1.54 EPS Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($0.30). TPI Composites posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 670.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 466.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPIC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.38. 6,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,098. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

