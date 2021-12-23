$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will announce sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $2.26 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $7.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $9.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.11 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,698,000 after acquiring an additional 256,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,719 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after buying an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

