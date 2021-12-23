10,511 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter.

MGV stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,719. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.74. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.88 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

